Just In Time captures wedding moments in latest campaign

Just In Time has launched a new wedding campaign titled Samay Samay Ki Baat Hai, featuring digital creator Sanchi Rai and actor Rohan Mehra. The film is set around a wedding day and focuses on the smaller, often overlooked moments between a couple.

The campaign film is set against the backdrop of pre-wedding anticipation and follows interactions between a bride and groom during the course of the day. The narrative highlights pauses, glances and shared moments rather than ceremonial spectacle, using a restrained visual style.

As part of the storyline, the film includes timepieces from Just In Time’s portfolio, including brands such as Rado, Versace, Longines, Tissot, Ferragamo, Adriatica, Movado, Mont Neo, Seiko, Briston and Philipp Plein. Accessories such as watch winders and watch cases also appear within the narrative.

Ronak Shah, CEO of Just In Time, said: “Weddings are imbued with profound emotional resonance and stand as pivotal moments for our business. Families turn to us for gifts that convey love and meaning, and watches represent an everlasting choice. With ‘Samay Samay Ki Baat Hai,’ we aim to showcase how a watch becomes intricately woven into a couple’s journey, both emotionally and practically. This campaign encapsulates the evolving wedding market, more personal, more meaningful, and focused on enduring pieces.”

The campaign reflects Just In Time’s continued focus on the wedding season, a key period for gifting and purchase of timepieces and related accessories.