Kärcher India launches Halloween campaign on tech innovation

Kärcher India has launched a Halloween campaign titled “When Outdated Tech Comes Back to Haunt”, a creative take on how innovation outpaces inertia in the cleaning technology space.

The film presents a world overrun by outdated cleaning equipment — bulky, inefficient, and unpredictable — before Kärcher’s modern machines step in to restore order. The narrative serves as an allegory for progress, positioning innovation as the force that triumphs over stagnation.

Ayesha Prasad, AGM – marketing, Kärcher India, said: “Over the last few years, we’ve observed a shift in consumer behaviour — from product ownership to performance satisfaction, from manual effort to effortless efficiency. Halloween has become a cultural moment for creative expression among digitally native audiences. For us, it was the perfect canvas to fuse entertainment with brand storytelling.”

She added, “By personifying outdated machines as the ‘zombies’ of the cleaning world, we created a playful yet thought-provoking contrast. Kärcher represents progress in motion — smart, sleek, and solution-oriented.”