Kalyan Jewellers launches star studded Diwali campaign

Kalyan Jewellers has unveiled its festive campaign for Diwali 2025, bringing together some of India’s biggest film stars — Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Prabhu Ganesan, Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Sreeleela — in a series of short films that celebrate the emotional connections at the heart of the festival.

The campaign’s regional films highlight themes of love, trust, and the joy of giving. Through moments of warmth between family members and friends, the brand showcases how jewellery — especially gold — goes beyond ornamentation to become a symbol of blessings, affection, and cherished memories.

Ramesh Kalyanaraman, executive director, Kalyan Jewellers, said: “Every relationship has its own language of love, and gifting is one of its most heartfelt expressions. This Diwali, through our diverse campaign featuring India’s leading stars, we’re celebrating those moments of connection that make the season of lights truly memorable.”

The campaign also features a digital-first expansion, reflecting changing consumer habits. Kalyan Jewellers has partnered with Amazon, Tata Cliq, Flipkart, and JioMart to make its jewellery collections more accessible online, and with Instamart to offer gold and silver coins through quick commerce. Additionally, Razorpay, GyFTR, and QwikCilver have joined as official gift voucher partners.

As part of its continued focus on trust and transparency, Kalyan Jewellers’ products come with a 4-Level Assurance Certificate that covers purity certification, lifetime maintenance, detailed product information, and secure exchange and buy-back options.

With ‘relationships that sparkle and memories that last a lifetime’ at its core, the Diwali campaign reinforces Kalyan Jewellers’ effort to blend heritage, technology, and emotional storytelling for today’s connected generation.