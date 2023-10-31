Kalyan Jewellers launches star-studded Diwali campaign with Amitabh and Katrina

The ad features Jaya Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Prabhu Ganesan, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Shiva Rajkumar.
Kalyan Jewellers has kickstarted its Diwali festivities with the launch of its star-studded campaign ad featuring the global brand ambassador Katrina Kaif and national brand ambassador Amitabh Bachchan.
The brand has announced the launch of specially curated gold coins, featuring Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi designs in both 22-carat and 24-carat. These limited edition coins are available in varied weights starting from two grams going up to eight grams, providing patrons with the flexibility and customised shopping experience.
Taking forward the legacy of the brand’s #TraditionOfTogetherness campaign, the ad film emphasises upon the significance of celebrating bonds, while also paying a tribute to India’s diverse culture and traditions that bring families together during this auspicious time of the year.
Katrina, Nagarjuna and Rajkumar share screen space for the first time as siblings in the campaign ad. It also brings forth the timeless romance of the power couple, Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, complemented by Kalyani as their granddaughter. Simultaneously, it features Rashmika with Ganesan, depicting the father-daughter relationship.
Speaking about the campaign, Ramesh Kalyanaraman, executive director, Kalyan Jewellers, said, “We are delighted to present this meaningful campaign, celebrating the importance of familial bonds and the rich cultural traditions that unite us during Diwali. Through this initiative, our aim is to convey the essence that Diwali is a time to cherish the bonds that define our identity. It is an honour for us at Kalyan Jewellers to launch a campaign that encapsulates the true spirit of these celebrations, portrayed by our iconic brand ambassadors and legendary superstars.”
Additionally, as part of Diwali offer, Kalyan is offering a complimentary one-gram gold coin for every Rs. 50,000 bill. This offer is applicable on a minimum purchase of Rs. 1 lakh.