Kalyan Jewellers launches star-studded Diwali campaign with Amitabh and Katrina

Speaking about the campaign, Ramesh Kalyanaraman, executive director, Kalyan Jewellers, said, “We are delighted to present this meaningful campaign, celebrating the importance of familial bonds and the rich cultural traditions that unite us during Diwali. Through this initiative, our aim is to convey the essence that Diwali is a time to cherish the bonds that define our identity. It is an honour for us at Kalyan Jewellers to launch a campaign that encapsulates the true spirit of these celebrations, portrayed by our iconic brand ambassadors and legendary superstars.”