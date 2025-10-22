Kalyan Jewellers unveils Bhaidooj film celebrating sibling love

Kalyan Jewellers has launched a new digital campaign for Bhaidooj, portraying the emotional connection between a brother and sister through a story of gratitude and love.

The film tells the story of a visually impaired brother who gifts his sister a diamond bangle for Bhaidooj, thanking her for being the guiding light in his life. When she asks how he managed to select such a beautiful piece, he replies, “Asli khoobsurati aakhon se nahi, dil se mehsoos hoti hai.”

Set against the festival of Bhaidooj — a celebration of affection and lifelong protection — the campaign focuses on the brother’s promise to bring happiness to his sister, echoing the shared strength and tenderness of sibling relationships.

The story reflects Kalyan Jewellers’ ongoing focus on authentic emotions in its festive storytelling, connecting moments of tradition with universal human sentiment.