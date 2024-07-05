Kantar launches Creative Effectiveness India Report 2024 celebrating best performing Indian ads

Kantar, in its report, revealed some of the learnings of 2023 from what it found while seeing what consumers look for such as personalisation, creativity, going nation-first, and impactful. The company says that 65% of Indians will buy brands that stand for something they can identify with. While purpose or value-led creatives open possibilities for emotively engaging creatives, the effective ones execute it in a manner such that it becomes personal to the consumers.