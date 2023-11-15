Kapil Sharma's comedy ensemble finds new home on Netflix

After five seasons on Sony TV, Kapil Sharma and his crew will bring their comedy to the streaming platform.
After Colors and Sony TV, Kapil Sharma has found a new home. The Indian comedian and host has collaborated with Netflix for his comedy extravaganza.
Following a hiatus from television, Sharma and the entire crew from 'The Kapil Sharma Show' will be featured in a full-fledged show exclusively on the streaming platform.
In a humourous video announcing the relocation, Sharma revealed 'his new address'. In the promo, Sharma is seen moving to a new house. Yet, the fridge and other furniture are old. Amongst them are also the old crew- Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, and Rajiv Thakur. The promo ends aptly with the message "Ghar Badla Hai, Parivaar Nahi (The house has changed, but not the family)!"
Monika Shergill, vice president, content, Netflix India, in a press statement, said, “Kapil Sharma is a huge entertainer whose legacy and comedy has made him a household name across India for many years. We’re incredibly proud to further our partnership with him and bring the King of Indian Comedy, alongside his beloved and well-known castmates, to Netflix for an all-new comedy show. Kapil will continue to make India laugh and also entertain millions of his viewers globally now, from his new address—Netflix.”
Since 2016, The Kapil Sharma Show has been on Sony TV for five seasons. The final season ended in July 2023.
Recently, Sony TV has also taken its popular culinary reality show MasterChef off the air and made it exclusive on SonyLIV. This is the network's second reality show to become digital exclusive. Last year, Sharma's standup exclusive "I'm not done yet" also streamed on Netflix.