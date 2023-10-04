Karan Johar brews up some ‘Konsciousness’ and ‘self-awareness’ in Koffee with Karan’s new promo

Johar calls the last season ‘thanda’ and admits he could have done a little better.
Karan Johar is all set to return to screens with season 8 of his popular chat show ‘Koffee with Karan’. Johar announced the new season with an interesting and an extremely ‘self-aware’ promo.
In a cleverly crafted teaser, Johar engages in a candid conversation with his 'Konscience,' portrayed by himself. Acknowledging the lukewarm response to season 7, the ‘Konscience’ calls the last season lame. “You could have called it Cold Coffee with Karan,” his conscience says. “Were those ‘cheese’ jokes with your nepo babies supposed to be funny?” he adds.
Johar admits that he sold a lot of ‘chashmas and hairdyes’ hinting at the not-so-subtle integrations of Lenskart and Godrej last season. He further accepts that he could have done ‘little’ better last season and promises to upping the ante this time around. He promises to invite newly married Bollywood celebrities and cricketers this season.
The new season is set to hit the screens on 26th October 2023 and will be streamed exclusively on Disney+Hotstar.