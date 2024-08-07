Karan Johar is the latest celeb to promote Cred’s offering; he is here to create intrigue about ‘Only Fridays’

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
He is the latest in a long line of celebrities to have appeared in Cred ads.
For nearly 24 seconds of a 31-second clip, Karan Johar struggles to deliver a line promoting Cred’s Only Fridays offering; such is the pressure that even star maker and Dharma Productions honcho KJo is feeling the heat.
It is all for show and to create intrigue, of course. So, what exactly is Cred Only Fridays? A select-access offering for Cred members that takes place every Friday, winners are offered “outrageous giveaways” every week.
Here are a few examples of what one wins at Cred Only Fridays.
Ryan Martin Pereira: a takeover of a fine dining establishment in South Mumbai, a 12-course experimental dining experience, tailored drinks and a private jazz band.
Gracy Makhija: a wardrobe revamp curated by Edward Lalrempuia, a fashion consultant and the former fashion director at Harpers Bazaar.
Aniket Sachan: a collection of Dyson products.
Some brands that participate in Cred Only Fridays are The Man Company, Naagin Sauce, Sublime House of Tea, Bake Cosmetics, EUME World, and La Forte.
Before Karan Johar, Cred had creator Arpit Bala and artiste Siddharth Tewatia (Bhappa) make a diss track for Only Fridays winner Aditya Kathpalia against his friend.
Cred is an app whose core offering is rewards for users who pay their credit card bills through it. From the time the app made its debut, it has used celebrities in unseen circumstances to create shock value in viewers’ minds and build brand recall.
The most famous example is former cricketer Rahul Dravid who is known for his quiet and calm personality losing his temper and going berserk during a traffic jam in Bangalore.
Over the years, the app has built a reputation for such ads which are especially played during the annual Indian Premier League (IPL).
Johar too has over the years built a portfolio of his acting career in ads. He has appeared in ads for Lenskart, Knorr Soups, Myntra, Godrej Expert, and JP Infra.