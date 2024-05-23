Karan Johar tries to convince SRK and Kiara Advani to drop out of Myntra’s EORS ads

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Myntra’s biggest sale states that it even has the biggest stars insecure about their fashion choices.
Karan Johar is convincing Shah Rukh Khan and Kiara Advani to drop out of Myntra’s EORS (End of Reason sale) ads because he believes the sale is a risk to his popularity.
“Har koi agar international brands pehnega, to mujhe kon dekhega”, says Johar in the ads.
The campaign claims that Myntra’s EORS sale gives everyone a chance to wear international brands and styles at the lowest prices. While Kiara Advani has been the official brand ambassador for Myntra, celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Ayushmann Khurana, Virat Kohli, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Ranbir Kapoor have also been its endorsers in the past.
Just like the EORS sale claims, Myntra’s current brand positioning also states that the platform allows you to dress up just like celebrities.
The EORS sale is Myntra’s bi-annual flagship sale where it offers a lot of international brands like Gucci, Prada, and Chanel at lower prices. The sale has proven to be a great success year after year for the brand.
According to Myntra, the 2023 summer (EORS) recorded nearly 50% growth in the number of new customers using the platform over the previous summer edition of EORS.
Last year, the sale was held between 1 – 11 June and offered fashion, beauty and lifestyle products from over 21 lakh styles and 6,000 brands. It also states that there is a 35% growth year-on-year in the products available for consumers during the sale.
The brand also stated that while 45% of the growth came from metros including Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune and Hyderabad, 55% of the demand came from non-metros.
The e-commerce platform owned by Flipkart also turned operationally profitable in the last two quarters of the calendar year 2023.
Myntra recorded a 25% growth in scale to Rs 4,375 crore during FY23 as compared to Rs 3,501 crore in FY22. In 2023, Myntra claimed a 33% surge in its monthly average users, reaching approximately 60 million, up from around 45 million in 2021.
While Myntra has been serving apparel at the forefront, it is also strategising to expand its product range tailored to different user segments and to boost its presence in non-apparel segments. Apart from apparel, it is also offering consumers beauty, skincare, jewellery and several direct-to-consumer (D2C) line brands.
The platform also recently onboarded a new slate of international brands such as FCUK, Rcode, Next, Boohoo Man, NYX, and Olaplex. To further appeal to multiple segments, Myntra has also launched sub-platforms like FWD, MyStylist, Vernacular Search, MyFashionGPT and Myntra Minis, each of which appeals to a different need of the consumer.