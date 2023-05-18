Kareena Kapoor Khan features in Warner Bros. Discovery's latest TVC unveiling network’s combined channel offering

The TVC opens to Kareena Kapoor Khan shooting for the ad where she is left appalled at the attractive pricing offered by the cluster.
Warner Bros. Discovery in India has launched its latest TVC featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan to promote its new network channels bundle including Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, TLC, Discovery Kids, Cartoon Network, Pogo, Eurosport, Discovery Turbo, CNN, Dtamil, Discovery Science, and Investigation Discovery.
From Bear Grylls’ thrilling adventures to Tom and Jerry’s rivalry of the century and unravelling the Secrets of Kohinoor, the new subscription bundle aims to enhance viewer satisfaction and cater to the evolving preferences of audiences across India.
Available now, fans can enjoy Warner Bros. Discovery’s SD Channels, with access to a plethora of genres such as sports, food, wildlife, and kids and entertainment, all conveniently accessible under one comprehensive network and at one single price point of INR 15.
The TVC opens to Kareena Kapoor Khan shooting for the ad where she is left appalled at the attractive pricing the cluster has to offer. With her unmatched talent, Kareena Kapoor Khan seamlessly personifies the brand's vision of delivering unparalleled viewership experiences to its esteemed audience.