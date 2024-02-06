Kareena Kapoor Khan joins KPG Spices as brand ambassador

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
With this partnership, KPG Spices aims to reach new heights and nationally promote its motto- "KPG masale, desh ke masale."
KPG Spices, the Indian spice segment of Marvel Group, known for grounded spices and blended spices, has named Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan as its brand ambassador.
Kareena believes in quality, understated style and opulence originating from her royal roots as its brand ambassador.
Parveen Jain, founder of Marvel Tea Group, with major interests in FMCG, real estate and other fields, is making strides in its national spice segment, KPG Spices.
Announcing the association with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Gourav Jain, managing director, Marvel King, said, “We are pleased to onboard Kareena Kapoor Khan as the brand ambassador of KPG Spices. Kareena Kapoor Khan is a greatly praised actor, fearless, believes in quality and now a mother of two, she has set high standards for mothers in all avenues of child upbringing along with an excellent example of work life balance. Her association with KPG Spices is not just as a celebrity but also as a storyteller of spices, adding a touch of Bollywood magic to every Indian household kitchen. We look forward to her refreshing ideas and are confident of a successful partnership that would take KPG Spices to new heights and reach millions, nationally promoting our motto- KPG masale, desh ke masale.”
On being announced as the brand ambassador of KPG Spices, Kareena Kapoor Khan, said, “I’m looking forward to this synergistic association. The range of products are the epitome of purity and authenticity which is quite evident with their focus on hygiene, health, and of course amazing taste which never falls short in turning everyday meals into extraordinary culinary experiences through the production of fresh and chemical-free spices sourced from every corner of India like Haldi from Selam, Lal Mirch from Guntur etc. commending on KPG masale, desh ke masale. Together we will embark on a beautiful and tasteful journey which will bring flavor and inspiration to food enthusiasts worldwide.”