Kareena Kapoor Khan joins KPG Spices as brand ambassador

Announcing the association with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Gourav Jain, managing director, Marvel King, said, “We are pleased to onboard Kareena Kapoor Khan as the brand ambassador of KPG Spices. Kareena Kapoor Khan is a greatly praised actor, fearless, believes in quality and now a mother of two, she has set high standards for mothers in all avenues of child upbringing along with an excellent example of work life balance. Her association with KPG Spices is not just as a celebrity but also as a storyteller of spices, adding a touch of Bollywood magic to every Indian household kitchen. We look forward to her refreshing ideas and are confident of a successful partnership that would take KPG Spices to new heights and reach millions, nationally promoting our motto- KPG masale, desh ke masale.”