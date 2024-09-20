Katrina Kaif and Huda Kattan surprise fans with an unexpected collaboration

What makes this collaboration especially noteworthy is the unusual pairing of two brands competing in the same category. It’s a strategic move that not only broadens the reach of both brands but also serves as a mutual exchange of exposure for their respective fan bases. With Kay Beauty recently expanding its presence in the UAE, where Huda Beauty is headquartered, and Huda Beauty solidifying its presence in India through platforms like Nykaa, Myntra, and Sephora, the collaboration highlights how beauty brands can support each other even in a competitive landscape.