Katrina Kaif and Huda Kattan surprise fans with an unexpected collaboration

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The celebrity owners of the two brands spoke about makeup, the evolution of beauty influencers and the inception of their own brands.
In a rare collaboration, Katrina Kaif- the founder of Kay Beauty and Huda Kattan- the founder of Huda Beauty came together to discuss their shared passion for makeup, self-expression, and their journeys as beauty entrepreneurs.
In a recent YouTube podcast, the celebrity owners touched upon the evolution of beauty influencers and the creation of their respective brands, offering fans unique insights into their personal and professional lives.
The beauty industry has seen a surge in celebrity-founded brands in recent years, each catering to diverse audiences with distinct preferences. Among these, Huda Kattan's Huda Beauty stands out as a pioneer. Kattan, an American makeup artist of Iraqi descent, began her career by sharing makeup tutorials and beauty tips online long before the term "influencer" became part of the industry lexicon.
In 2013, she launched Huda Beauty, which rapidly gained traction, thanks to her innovative products and an ever-growing, loyal fan base. Today, the brand boasts an estimated annual revenue of $15 million.
Kay Beauty, on the other hand, is the brainchild of Bollywood superstar Katrina Kaif in partnership with Nykaa. Launched in 2019, the brand has quickly made a name for itself in the Indian beauty market and beyond. Recently, Kay Beauty achieved an impressive annualised gross merchandise value (GMV) run rate of over Rs 130 crore.
Its international debut came last year in Dubai at Nysaa, a new beauty retail destination, marking its entry into the UAE market. Plans for further expansion into other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, and possibly the U.S. have also been reported.
In the podcast, Kaif and Kattan discussed makeup as a powerful tool for self-expression, particularly for those who might feel excluded by traditional beauty standards. Both founders also emphasised on the purposes their brands stand for and discussed the processes adopted by them to bring quality products to consumers.
What makes this collaboration especially noteworthy is the unusual pairing of two brands competing in the same category. It’s a strategic move that not only broadens the reach of both brands but also serves as a mutual exchange of exposure for their respective fan bases. With Kay Beauty recently expanding its presence in the UAE, where Huda Beauty is headquartered, and Huda Beauty solidifying its presence in India through platforms like Nykaa, Myntra, and Sephora, the collaboration highlights how beauty brands can support each other even in a competitive landscape.
According to a report by IBEF by 2025, India will constitute 5% of the total cosmetics market and reach the top five global markets in terms of revenue.
Many international brands like Revlon, Avon, L'Oreal, Maybelline New York, MAC etc have been present in India for a long time. Along with these several homegrown brands like Neemli, Moms Co, and Earth Rhythm have also entered the market. Like Kay Beauty and Huda Beauty, numerous Indian celebrities have also ventured into the beauty industry, launching their own brands these include: 82°E by Deepika Padukone, Hyphen by Kriti Sanon, Anomaly by Priyanka Chopra and Starstruck by Sunny Leone.