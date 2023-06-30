KBC 15 promo: Amitabh Bachchan trumpets India's growth

The promo highlights the remarkable transformation taking place across every sector in India.
Amitabh Bachchan's narration never fails to send shivers down our spines. And this time, it's accompanied by a new promo for KBC 15, bearing the tagline "Badi Shaan Se, Bade Gyan Se - Dekho Sab Kuch Badal Raha Hai" (With Great Pride, With Great Knowledge - See Everything Changing).
Sony Entertainment Television has unveiled a promo that exalts the essence of change. The 15th season of this iconic show promises to captivate viewers in an entirely fresh and invigorating way.
The campaign serves as a powerful testament to the transformative changes occurring in our country. It highlights the impact of time constraints, leading to the rise of multitasking, the evolving landscape of payment methods with digital transactions gaining prominence, and the convergence of day and night to fulfill one's aspirations. Furthermore, it showcases the convenience of food delivery, emphasizing how a simple click can now bring culinary delights from different states to our doorstep.
As a result to this, KBC itself is adapting to these dynamic shifts, promising a fresh and invigorating experience to its audience.