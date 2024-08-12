KBC season 16 returns to Sony TV with 22 sponsors, including Hyundai and Aditya Birla Group

This year, contestants will encounter a new twist: the 'Super Sawaal,' a bonus question between questions 5 and 6 that must be answered without options or lifelines. A correct answer unlocks the 'Dugnaastra,' allowing contestants to double their amount on one question of their choice between questions 6 to 10. The 'Super Sandook' returns, where contestants who cross Rs 3,20,000 will face a 10-question rapid-fire quiz to be completed in 90 seconds.