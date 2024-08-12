KBC season 16 returns to Sony TV with 22 sponsors, including Hyundai and Aditya Birla Group

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Premiering on August 12th, Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16 airs every Monday to Friday, at 9.P.M only on Sony Entertainment Television.
Kaun Banega Crorepati returns for its 16th season on Sony Entertainment Television. This season’s campaign, ‘Zindagi Hai. Har Modh Par Sawaal Puchegi. Jawab Toh Dena Hoga’, sparks introspection and reflects the belief that at pivotal moments, life presents us with challenges that test us and it is our responses to these situations that guide us to new paths.
Premiering on August 12th, the game show will air Monday to Friday at 9 p.m. with Amitabh Bachchan as host. After 24 years, the show continues to provide knowledge and engagement, with new elements this season.
This year, contestants will encounter a new twist: the 'Super Sawaal,' a bonus question between questions 5 and 6 that must be answered without options or lifelines. A correct answer unlocks the 'Dugnaastra,' allowing contestants to double their amount on one question of their choice between questions 6 to 10. The 'Super Sandook' returns, where contestants who cross Rs 3,20,000 will face a 10-question rapid-fire quiz to be completed in 90 seconds.
Roping in 22 brands, the 16th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati is co-presented by Hyundai Motor India and Aditya Birla Group, and is co-powered by Mountain Dew PepsiCo India, Mondelez India, Ultratech Cement and Parag Milk Foods (Gowardhan Ghee).
With special partner Patanjali Dantkanti, Ceat, and Lauritz Knudsen Electrical and Automation, and banking partner State Bank of India, the show’s associate sponsors are Asian Paints, Kalyan Jewellers, Raymond, Life Insurance Corporation of India, Bikaji, Dorset, RC Plasto Tank and Pipes Pvt Ltd, Amazon.in and Aakash Educational Services Ltd. The reality quiz show also has large partnership deals with the Reserve Bank of India, GSK, and Dr. Morepen.
Amitabh Bachchan, host of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16, stated, "KBC is more than a game show; it's a journey of dreams and aspirations, with millions supporting the contestants. Hosting KBC keeps me connected to my fans, whom I see as family. Meeting contestants with diverse stories of resilience inspires me. Season 16 reflects modern India and celebrates knowledge as a leveler, aiming to provide viewers with an enriching and thrilling experience."