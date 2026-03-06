Kenya launches ‘Experience Wonder’ tourism campaign

Kenya has launched a global tourism campaign titled ‘Experience Wonder’ aimed at increasing international visitor interest and strengthening the country’s global tourism positioning.

The campaign was unveiled at ITB Berlin 2026 and is built around the broader “Origin of Wonder” platform. It highlights Kenya’s tourism offerings, including wildlife, beaches, cultural heritage, adventure tourism, and emerging travel experiences.

The initiative also responds to shifts in global travel behaviour, including growing interest in immersive travel, sustainable tourism, and experiences shaped by digital discovery. The campaign seeks to appeal particularly to younger travellers such as Millennials and Gen Z, who are increasingly driving global tourism trends.

Speaking during the launch at ITB Berlin 2026, Principal Secretary for Tourism John Ololtuaa said the initiative seeks to refresh Kenya’s destination brand at a time when global competition for international visitors has intensified.

“Kenya is the birthplace of humanity and home to the world’s most iconic wildlife spectacles. This campaign goes beyond landscapes, wildlife, culture, and beaches. It represents a feeling of connection, discovery, and renewal,” said Ololtuaa.

The campaign will also include digital tools such as the Magical Kenya Souvenir Passport aimed at encouraging visitors to explore multiple destinations across the country.

“We are diversifying the Kenyan experience to include adventure, sports tourism, wellness, cultural heritage, conservation, and luxury travel. Simply put, Kenya offers something for every traveller. We are also enhancing the visitor journey through innovation, including the Kenya Destination Passport, which encourages deeper exploration and more immersive engagement across the country,” he added.

Kenya has set a target of attracting five million international visitors by 2027. Efforts to support this include expanding international air connectivity, introducing the Electronic Travel Authorisation system to simplify entry procedures, and investing in tourism infrastructure.

June Chepkemei, chief executive officer of the Kenya Tourism Board, said the campaign marks a significant milestone in Kenya’s tourism marketing strategy amid growing global demand for authentic travel experiences.

“We are encouraged by the strong performance from our key source markets. Tourism continues to grow, and there is increasing demand for authentic experiences. That is exactly what Magical Kenya offers, and this campaign will clearly communicate the diversity and depth of experiences available in Kenya,” Chepkemei said.

Kenya’s tourism sector has reported recent growth. International arrivals rose by 14.7 percent to 2.39 million visitors in 2024, while inbound tourism earnings increased by 19.8 percent to KSh 452.2 billion.

The campaign will roll out across several international markets, including India, through digital campaigns, trade partnerships, and consumer engagement initiatives. India remains among Kenya’s top five source markets and accounted for around five percent of total arrivals in 2025.