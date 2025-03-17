KFC consecrates its gravy in a new ad

With Believe In Chicken, KFC UK asked us to believe in the bird at a time when the world was clearly going bonkers because “It’s always good. Always there. And always crispy.”

Nine months later, its brand managers and the folks at creative agency Mother London are forwarding the cult of the chicken by deifying its most popular ally – gravy.

In a mystical woodland, a giant golden egg acts as a guide to a frenzied set of believers. Traversing through the forest, they reach a lake of gravy and one of the chicken’s followers decides to immerse himself in the gravy, and reborn is her, but as a glorious piece of fried chicken.

Mother ECD Martin Rose told Creative Review that KFC’s audiences “understand that logic is parked for 120 seconds as we go deep into the symbolism of total chicken obsession. It’s a playful escape from the world.”

Back in India, KFC has doubled down on its boneless range and how you have to “Pick Pop Dip Strip” for a bite, the ad was from FCB India.