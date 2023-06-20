KFC India launches a new campaign for the Snacker range

The campaign films have a humorous take on awkward situations when all you can think is phas gaye.

The first film, released today, sees a young student dressed as a Maharaj standing at a KFC counter with two friends dressed as courtiers. Everything is great until it’s time to pay the bill! After all, as one of the courtiers rightly points out “Maharaj ke hote, praja kyun paise de?”. The Maharaj is caught in this awkward situation until Colonel Sanders introduces them to the Snacker range. After all, with KFC Snackers at INR 99/, paise and awkward situation se bach gaye.