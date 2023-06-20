KFC India launches a new campaign for the Snacker range

The campaign brings alive relatable situations in Gen-Z’s lives, with Colonel Sanders stepping in to save the day.
The award for most awkward moment goes to….”
Well, all of us. Who hasn’t had a phas gaye moment? In college. In front of our crush. At placement interviews. On a first date. Awkward moments can strike at any time! And in that moment, all we want to do is hide our face in our phone screens, endlessly scroll down and pretend that it just didn’t happen!
But not anymore! In KFC India’s latest campaign, the iconic Colonel Sanders has a solution to get you out of every tricky situation – the range of all-new KFC Snackers. The range has much-loved signature menu items including Classic Chicken Roll, Chicken Popcorn, Chicken Longer, Veg Longer, and more at an unbelievable price of INR 99/- only!
In the new campaign , Colonel Sanders proudly holds a tray of delicious Snackers as he intervenes in awkward situations that young KFC lovers are faced with in their everyday lives. Thanks to Colonel Sanders, these Gen-Z KFC fans can confidently say bach gaye – paise bhi aur awkward situation se bhi.
Aparna Bhawal, CMO, KFC India & partner countries, said “As a brand, KFC is always tuned into what Gen-Z wants. We know this young value conscious consumer has multiple snacking occasions in a day where they want to indulge, but at the same time want to manage expenses. All our recent launches reflect this – the KFC Snacker range presents a variety of KFC favourites at an unbelievable price of INR 99! The campaign uses an engaging visual device where the OG celebrity chef, Colonel Sanders helps youngsters get out of relatable yet sticky situations and save money too! Thanks to Colonel Sanders, awkward situation and paise dono bach gaye!”
The campaign films have a humorous take on awkward situations when all you can think is phas gaye.
The first film, released today, sees a young student dressed as a Maharaj standing at a KFC counter with two friends dressed as courtiers. Everything is great until it’s time to pay the bill! After all, as one of the courtiers rightly points out “Maharaj ke hote, praja kyun paise de?”. The Maharaj is caught in this awkward situation until Colonel Sanders introduces them to the Snacker range. After all, with KFC Snackers at INR 99/, paise and awkward situation se bach gaye.
Subsequent films will showcase similar situations, where the awkward silence is broken when Colonel Sanders jumps to the rescue with the KFC Snackers at INR 99/. In each film, the irresistible snacking range grabs the attention of the group present providing a much-needed distraction from the oops situation.
Ritu Sharda, CCO, North, Ogilvy India said, “In India, a tray full of snacks is always a happy distraction from a loaded discussion. It's always a "bach gaye" moment. Going at just Rs. 99, it felt like "Bach Gaye" doubles up as a very Indian way of saying, money saved. Simple, charming, quirky. I think it's safe for us to heave a sigh of relief and say bach gaye, because you're going to love snacking on these short, quirky commercials.”
The campaign will run on TV and digital platforms, along with a robust 360-degree plan.