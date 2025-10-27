KFC India unveils new campaign celebrating its iconic menu

KFC India has launched its new campaign, ‘The Great KFC Feastival,’ celebrating the festive season with the return of fan favorites Chizza and Double Down, alongside signature items like the Gold Burger and 9-piece chicken bucket. Each meal is priced at Rs 299.

Advertisment

The campaign film, conceptualised by FCB Neo, captures a group of friends reacting with surprise and delight to the variety of chicken offerings at KFC, set to Sukhbir’s classic track “Ishq Tera Tadpave (Oh Ho Ho Ho).” The film blends humor and celebration, turning each “Oh?!” into the iconic “Oh Ho Ho Ho” moment as friends enjoy their meals together.

Speaking on the campaign, Aparna Bhawal, CMO, KFC India & Partner Countries, said: “The celebratory mood across the country is at an all-time high and the Great KFC Feastival is here to take it up another notch. It’s the ultimate celebration of all things Chicken – from limited edition favourites like Chizza & Double Down to much loved menu items like Gold Zinger & 9 pieces chicken. The campaign film captures the joy & surprise of discovering this menu perfectly, as friends come together over their favourite chicken while Sukhbir’s iconic ‘Oh Ho Ho Ho’ sets the tone for a celebration because it’s full on chicken, full on variety.”

Adding to this, Mayuresh Dubhashi, chief creative officer (CCO), FCB Neo, said: “We wanted to launch the KFC festive range and make it memorable. So, we tapped into the reaction video trend, pairing four well-loved products with the iconic reaction, ‘O ho ho ho Oho!’ and added a catchy tune that sticks with you long after the last bite.”

With the campaign, KFC taps into the country’s festive mood by combining nostalgia, humor, and a touch of musical energy to spotlight its limited-time offerings.