KFC spices up its Dunked range with new ad featuring Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia features in a new campaign video for KFC that centres on a behind-the-scenes ‘get ready with me’ moment ahead of a red carpet appearance. The video presents a stylised look at the actor preparing for an event, framed around her interactions with her styling team.

The film opens with Bhatia and her team assembling a red carpet look, with attention on styling, makeup and last-minute details. As the narrative progresses, she pauses the preparation to engage with KFC’s newly launched Dunked range, adding a food-led moment into the otherwise fashion-focused setting.

The video concludes with Bhatia stepping out in a finished red carpet look, incorporating visual references linked to the product. The campaign adopts a light, playful tone, using familiar behind-the-scenes celebrity content formats.

Talking about the moment, Tamannaah Bhatia said: “Getting red carpet–ready is always a vibe - it’s a little hectic, a lot of fun, and even better with my OG glam team. Sharing those behind-the-scenes moments with my fans made it extra special. And if you know me, you know I’m always hungry while getting ready! The KFC Dunked Range was the perfect indulgence as I got ready to walk the red carpet, making it the sauciest look of the season. My motto for this season’s red carpet is glossy, sassy and saucy”

The campaign also introduces KFC’s Dunked range, which features chicken served with new sauce variants, including Fiery Texas BBQ.