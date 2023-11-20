KFC’s new campaign sees Varun Dhawan escort his Chizza away from paparazzi

The campaign unfolds in the familiar setting of a bustling KFC restaurant, where two friends find themselves in a comical standoff over the ‘cruncheesy’ KFC Chizza. The holder of this coveted item staunchly resists sharing, prompting the query, “Yaar bhai ke saath share nahi karega?” The response, “Kaisi baat kar di yaar tune,” is met with a creative solution as the first friend opts to 'share' the KFC Chizza not in person but through a photograph.