KFC’s new spot oozes with juicy love for fried chicken and brings back the ‘Finger Lickin’ Good’ slogan

The QSR chain has also revamped its packaging and says it’s a more modern take on its red and white colours.
Love makes us do weird things, but have you ever considered getting inked with Colonel Sanders? Some have, or that’s what KFC would like us to believe about its fandom in its latest spot adorably titled ‘KFC - Love You Too’.
One-minute-long, it’s the brainchild of Mother, a London-based independent creative agency. We’re treated to scenes of classic finger lickin’, a marriage proposal at a KFC restaurant, cutting of a KFC bucket cake, and folks calling the police because KFC ran out of chicken.
Jack Hinchliffe, marketing director at KFC UK and Ireland, said, “We wanted this campaign to celebrate each and every one of our fans. They have been unwavering and constantly show us their dedication in wonderful ways. We really do love you too."
Hermeti Balarin, partner at Mother, added, “No other brand conjures up this level of adoration, so it was about time we compiled it all into one feel-good package. Here’s to the fans.”
This spot is for the UK and Ireland audience.
If you’ve seen the ad, you will notice the return of ‘Finger Lickin’ Good’, the American QSR’s famed slogan. It vanished from all things KFC last year (2020) because it didn’t fit the environment at that time and went against the COVID safety measure of “don’t touch your face often.”
“We find ourselves in a unique situation — having an iconic slogan that doesn’t quite fit in the current environment. While we are pausing the use of ‘It’s Finger Lickin’ Good’, rest assured the food craved by so many people around the world isn’t changing one bit,” said Catherine Tan-Gillespie, global chief marketing officer at KFC, last year, when the use of the slogan was paused.
Keeping in touch with fingers, another KFC ad from Mother vanished from our screens last year because it too went against one of the public health authorities’ safety measures: Do not touch your nose, eyes, or mouth with unclean hands.
The spot, which edged on ASMR, showed KFC eaters in pure ecstasy as they licked the secret spice the QSR uses in its cooking off their fingers. The reworked version of Chopin’s ‘Nocturne op. 9 No.2’ playing in the background was the perfect pairing.
In another interesting development, KFC will roll out new packaging this summer, as per CNN. The report said, “The new look is a 'more modern take' on the KFC's signature red and white colours. Colonel Sanders' head will still adorn the buckets, sandwich wrappers and cups, but the refreshed designs will more closely imitate its original signature bucket.”
“KFC said that it's adding reheating instructions, a brief blurb about the history of its fried chicken, and bringing back the 'It's Finger Lickin' Good' slogan to its buckets,” reported CNN.
KFC now joins the likes of fellow QSRs McDonald’s and Burger King, which have also recently revamped their packaging.