Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina redefine Gen Z’s fear in AZORTE's new film



AZORTE has launched its latest campaign, ‘You’re Not Mid, You’re Just in the Middle of your story’, addressing Gen Z’s cultural anxiety of being seen as “mid.” Featuring Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina, the campaign reframes “mid” not as mediocrity, but as progress in the in-between phase of growth, experimentation, and becoming.

The brand film, created by Famous Innovations and directed by Anish Dedhia, explores self-doubt through relatable moments, turning them into expressions of style and individuality. From failed fashion experiments to authentic dance reels, it emphasizes that authenticity beats perfection.

With its Autumn Winter 2025 campaign, AZORTE reinforces its philosophy of celebrating raw, unfiltered self-expression over curated perfection. Through bold styling and expressive collections, the brand encourages Gen Z to embrace imperfection and wear their journey with pride.

Dhaval Doshi, head of marketing, AZORTE, said: “Gen Zs are tired of the pressure to be perfect all the time. They want brands that understand their raw, in-progress selves. This campaign is our way of saying: you don’t need to have it all figured out yet. With bold styling, expressive capsules, and a narrative that celebrates imperfection, AZORTE is building a safe space for young Indians to explore, evolve, and express themselves unapologetically.

What we’re really seeing is a shift towards what we call self-assured relevance. For today’s youth, relevance matters but not in the old sense of chasing external validation. Instead, relevance is now self-anchored… they recognize that being ‘in the middle’ of their journey doesn’t signal mediocrity, but the process of becoming.”

The campaign rolls out across digital, OTT, OOH, and in-store formats, transforming AZORTE stores into spaces that celebrate the journey, not just the destination.