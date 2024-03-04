Khushi Kapoor becomes The Face Shop's first brand ambassador in India

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The K-beauty brand selects Kapoor for her Gen Z appeal and broad popularity among young audiences in India.
The Face Shop, a global Korean beauty and skincare brand, has announced Khushi Kapoor as the first-ever face of the brand in India. Khushi Kapoor brings to The Face Shop her charisma and elegance, marking a significant milestone in the brand's journey in India.
Khushi Kapoor emerges as the perfect match for The Face Shop, embodying the brand’s ethos of clean beauty and self-care effortlessly. With her Gen Z appeal and widespread popularity among young audiences, she brings a fresh perspective to the beauty scene in India. Her genuine passion and dedication for Korean skincare resonates deeply with today’s conscientious customers.
Her Bollywood debut captivated audiences worldwide, which has solidified her position as one of the industry's rising stars. As she takes on the role of the face of The Face Shop, Khushi Kapoor’s commitment to maintaining a healthy, glowing skin reflects her ability to inspire her generation to embrace their own charm and beauty.
Kapoor says, "I am honoured and thrilled to be chosen as the face of The Face Shop. As an actor, skincare is an essential part of my daily routine, with long hours on set, coupled with shoots and meetings, I always seek out for extra hydration and nourishment to my skin. This is where the brand perfectly fits in my everyday skincare routine giving me an extra glow. This collaboration marks my first venture into skincare, and I am particularly excited to partner with a leading Korean brand renowned for its innovative approach to clean beauty & natural ingredients. I’m an avid fan of K-beauty as it gives me glowing skin and the confidence to go about my day, so you could say this is a notable feather in my cap! I simply can’t wait, and look forward to sharing the transformative power of Korean skincare with consumers in India."
With Khushi Kapoor at the helm, the brand reaffirms its commitment to providing skincare products that nurture, rejuvenate, and inspire.
"We are thrilled to welcome Khushi Kapoor to The Face Shop family. Her genuine passion for skincare and dedication to clean beauty perfectly encapsulates the essence of our brand. With Khushi's support, we look forward to empowering individuals to embrace a clean beauty routine that not only encourages self-care rituals but also celebrates the unique beauty in us all," said a spokesperson at The Face Shop.