Khushi Kapoor features in The Face Shop’s new bridal campaign

The Face Shop, Korea’s skincare brand, has launched its latest campaign Glow Insurance, featuring brand ambassador Khushi Kapoor. Positioned as a bridal skincare companion, the campaign highlights the pressures brides face during celebrations and introduces The Face Shop’s Bridal Glow Kit as a solution to help preserve their glow through the festivities.

The film features Khushi Kapoor as a bridesmaid, offering reassurance to the bride and showcasing products that aim to restore and maintain radiance during the busy wedding season.

Naina Suri, head of marketing, The Face Shop India, said: “With ‘Glow Insurance,’ we wanted to go beyond traditional skincare communication and address a universal truth of weddings, the pressure and fatigue that can steal away a bride’s natural radiance. This campaign with Khushi Kapoor beautifully positions The Face Shop as not just a skincare brand but a reliable partner that insures every bride’s glow when it matters most. The festive and bridal seasons are about confidence, celebration, and joy, and we are delighted to bring this assurance to our consumers.”

Khushi Kapoor said: “I’m excited to be a part of The Face Shop’s ‘Glow Insurance’ campaign because it highlights something every bride feels but rarely talks about, the exhaustion behind the festivities. Playing the bridesmaid allowed me to step into the role of someone who reassures and protects that priceless bridal glow. For me, skincare is about trust, and The Face Shop’s products truly deliver that confidence.”

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Seoul, The Face Shop combines natural ingredients with Korean technology to create products aimed at enhancing skin health. With Glow Insurance, the brand emphasizes its role as a skincare partner during the festive and bridal season.