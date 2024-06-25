Kiara Advani and Keerthy Suresh showcase Pond’s bright beauty range in new campaign

Commenting on the newly launched TVC Pratik Ved, skincare head, Beauty and Wellbeing, Hindustan Unilever, said, “Commenting on the newly launched TVC Pratik Ved, Skincare Head, Beauty & Wellbeing, Hindustan Unilever Limited said, "At this exciting juncture for Pond’s Skin Institute, we proudly celebrate our heritage with the unveiling of an advanced skincare range. By seamlessly blending the finest elements of science, beauty mastery, and innovation, we invite people to rediscover and experience the brand in an all-new avatar. This reinvention is guided by our brand-new communication for Pond’s, which focuses on the impact of life on skin and beauty. With ground-breaking scientific innovations, we remain committed to making miracles happen for your skin, ensuring we stay ahead of the curve in today’s ever-changing beauty landscape while honoring our 175-year legacy."