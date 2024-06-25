Kiara Advani and Keerthy Suresh showcase Pond’s bright beauty range in new campaign

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The brand has launched two different commercials featuring each ambassador to reach consumers effectively nationwide.
Pond’s Skin Institute, a global beauty brand has introduced brand ambassadors, Kiara Advani and Keerthy Suresh in an all new TVC campaign featuring the brand in a premium and elevated avatar. With scientific expertise and beauty development at the heart of the campaign, these TVC’s usher in a new era of Pond’s in India and aim to connect with skincare enthusiasts across the country.
The brand has launched two different commercials featuring each ambassador to reach consumers effectively nationwide. The TVCs are set in the new universe of Pond’s, featuring Kiara and Keerthy addressing common skincare concerns and emphasising on the science and effectiveness of the Pond’s bright beauty range. The range includes serum, facewash and more, formulated with Niacinamide to fade dark spots and pigmentation to reveal a radiant glowing skin. By highlighting relatable experiences, the TVC’s underscore Pond’s Skin Institute’s dedication to creating skincare solutions that help women achieve their desired skincare goals.
Commenting on the newly launched TVC Pratik Ved, skincare head, Beauty and Wellbeing, Hindustan Unilever, said, “Commenting on the newly launched TVC Pratik Ved, Skincare Head, Beauty & Wellbeing, Hindustan Unilever Limited said, "At this exciting juncture for Pond’s Skin Institute, we proudly celebrate our heritage with the unveiling of an advanced skincare range. By seamlessly blending the finest elements of science, beauty mastery, and innovation, we invite people to rediscover and experience the brand in an all-new avatar. This reinvention is guided by our brand-new communication for Pond’s, which focuses on the impact of life on skin and beauty. With ground-breaking scientific innovations, we remain committed to making miracles happen for your skin, ensuring we stay ahead of the curve in today’s ever-changing beauty landscape while honoring our 175-year legacy."
Harshad Rajadhyaksha and Kainaz Karmakar, chief creative officers at Ogilvy India, said, “The new chapter of Pond’s has science at its heart. This can be seen in not just the communication, but the packaging and the products too. The world of beauty is changing at a super rapid pace. Ingredients are taking centre stage, and the consumers are investing time in deeply knowing their skin and beauty products. The way forward on Pond’s is in line with this new world.”
The TVCs are now airing nationwide across traditional and digital platforms, showcasing the brand’s rich heritage of skincare innovation and excellence. Consumers can experience innovations from Pond’s Skin Institute first-hand with the new bright beauty range, available at retailers nationwide.
Agency credits-
Harshad Rajadhyaksha - Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India
Kainaz Karmakar - Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India
Sukesh Nayak - Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India
Hephzibah Pathak - Executive Chairperson, Ogilvy India
Hirol Gandhi - President and Head of Office, Ogilvy Mumbai and Kolkata
Tanuja Bhat - Senior Executive Creative Director, Ogilvy
Siddhesh Telang - Group Creative Director, Ogilvy
Aditi Khokhani - Senior Creative Director, Ogilvy
Neelam Lakhani - Creative Director, Ogilvy
Siddarth Kalro- Creative Director, Ogilvy
Kinni Mehta Gupta - Associate Creative Director, Ogilvy
Bhavini Trikha - Creative Controller, Ogilvy
Rasika Labade – Creative Controller, Ogilvy
Abigail Dias – Executive Vice President, Planning, Ogilvy
Devika Sharma – Vice President, Planning, Ogilvy
Vishakha Nangalia – Director, Planning, Ogilvy
Vinit Jani – Vice President, Planning, Ogilvy
Chitralekha Chetia – Executive Vice President, Account Management, Ogilvy
Khushboo Patil – Client Services Director, Ogilvy
Roopam Sharma – Group Account Manager, Ogilvy
Gyan Saldanha – Assistant Account Executive
Production House – Offroad Films