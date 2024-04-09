Kiara Advani indulges in the deliciousness of mangoes in every drop of Slice in its new TVC

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
With the aim of spotlighting a mango temptation, Slice has teamed up with brand ambassador Kiara Advani to unveil its summer campaign 'Ras Aisa Ki Bas Na Chalega'. This campaign aims to reinforce Slice's position as the companion for fulfilling insatiable mango cravings. Through a brand film, it accentuates the mango charm that Slice offers to its consumers, mirroring the indulgence of biting into a juicy mango. The campaign peels back the layers of Slice's magic, transporting consumers to the world of mango indulgence, where every sip is a journey without boundaries and inhibitions.
The film opens with Kiara Advani preparing to dazzle the ramp, her attention unexpectedly stolen by a Slice bottle backstage. Enthralled by the mango allure, she grabs it, immersing herself in its temptation. In a surprising twist, a picture of a mango in the bottle comes alive and transforms into a real one, leaving her in awe. Kiara enchants the crew and audience by indulging in the charm of the exceptional mango flavour with Slice, culminating in a show-stopping moment on the ramp where she confidently relishes and savours Slice, declaring 'Ras Aisa Ki Bas Na Chalega'.
The TVC celebrates the delicious chaos and indulgence of biting into a juicy mango. With Slice, it captures the essence of this journey, where inhibition is left behind, inviting consumers to dive into a world where every sip is an escape into mango bliss and unbridled indulgence. Through the TVC, Slice embodies the messiness and indulgence of a real mango experience, making it the companion for those seeking an authentic and uninhibited mango adventure.
Speaking on the campaign, Anuj Goyal, associate director, Slice and Tropicana, PepsiCo India said, “Our latest summer campaign reflects the quintessential Slice approach to savouring the mango journey. The TVC revels in the delightful messiness and pure indulgence of savouring a mango, emphasising how Slice embodies the true essence of the real mango experience, free from any constraints or inhibitions. Kiara’s captivating personality and on-screen presence have impeccably elevated the film, embodying an irresistible allure synonymous with Slice's brand persona. We are confident that the new film will deeply resonate with our consumers, aspiring for Slice to become their preferred summer beverage this season."
Commenting on the film, Kiara Advani, said, “Collaborating with Slice is always a pleasure; their campaigns are incredibly captivating, entertaining, and timeless. This film holds a special place in my heart as it beautifully captures the irresistible allure of mangoes, urging everyone to indulge and immerse themselves in its flavour with Slice. I'm thrilled for my fans to experience the film and join me in embracing the mango season with Slice.”
The TVC will be amplified across TV, digital, outdoor, and social media with a 360-degree campaign. Slice is available in single and multiple serve packs across all modern and traditional retail outlets in India, as well as on leading e-commerce platforms.
Credits:
Creative Agency: Knock Knock
Creative and account management: Sumati Singh and Harjot Narang