Slice casts Nayanthara as brand ambassador

This association for Slice has been facilitated by Frameworks Entertainment.
Making waves in the summer of 2024, Slice today announced the appointment of the actress Nayanthara as its latest brand ambassador. With Nayanthara on board, Slice aims to strengthen its connection with audiences, reaffirming its status as the leading beverage for mango enthusiasts.
Slice has positioned its place in households across the country for being the closest equivalent to quenching mango cravings. On the other hand, Nayanthara has positioned her spot as one of the most critically acclaimed actresses in Indian cinema, fondly known as ‘Lady Superstar’.
With a promise to add more fun and excitement to the summer season, this association and storytelling is set to unveil a new campaign later this summer.
Sharing her excitement on coming on board as Slice’s new face, actor Nayanthara said, “I am thrilled to be a part of the Slice family and contribute to the legacy of this iconic brand. Known for its memorable campaigns, I am eager to be a part of the brand’s upcoming projects. I hope the new campaign immerses my fans in the delightful world of Slice in a unique and captivating way.”
Speaking on the association, Anuj Goyal, associate director, Slice and Tropicana, PepsiCo India said, “We are delighted to welcome Nayanthara to the Slice family and are positive that her wide appeal that cuts through masses will further help build the brand connect with our core consumers. Both Slice and Nayanthara have entertained families and brought people together in an endearing manner. We hope this magic continues with new film as well and it will be loved by everyone.”