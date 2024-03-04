Slice casts Nayanthara as brand ambassador

Speaking on the association, Anuj Goyal, associate director, Slice and Tropicana, PepsiCo India said, “We are delighted to welcome Nayanthara to the Slice family and are positive that her wide appeal that cuts through masses will further help build the brand connect with our core consumers. Both Slice and Nayanthara have entertained families and brought people together in an endearing manner. We hope this magic continues with new film as well and it will be loved by everyone.”