Kiara Advani mimics Karan Johar’s signature style in Lenskart’s latest campaign

Its latest advertisement titled 'Glasses Badlo Vibe Badlo,' features Karan Johar and Kiara Advani.
The film features Johar recommending a pair of glasses to Advani, who serves as the brand ambassador for Aqualens, a company under the Lenskart umbrella. In response, the actress playfully exclaims, 'Oh Kjo look.'
The ad unfolds with Advani humorously adopting Johar's distinct mannerisms, expertly mimicking his trademark expressions, including the signature pout and asking personal questions like ‘Are you guys dating?’, which he does mostly on Koffee with Karan."
The actress even replicates Johar's doodle style from his Instagram. Throughout the amusing interaction, Johar appears visibly embarrassed by Advani's actions.
The ad concludes with the message: "Glasses Badlo, Vibe Badlo" (Change your glasses, change your vibes automatically).
Towards the end, Johar, looking into the camera, delivers the iconic dialogue from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, asking, ‘Tussi Jaa rahe ho?’ to which Advani adds, ‘Tussi Jayo’.
The brand plans to capitalise on this ad during Shark Tank Season 3, where Peyush Bansal, the founder of Lenskart, is set to appear as one of the sharks on the show.
In a previous interview with Aanchal Jain, the head of global experience at Lenskart, it was revealed that during Peyush Bansal's appearance on Shark Tank, the search volume on their app surged for keywords like 'Peyush Bansal Shark Tank glasses' and 'Peyush Bansal glasses.'
Additionally, last year, Lenskart collaborated with Karan Johar and Peyush Bansal for a series of ad films showcasing affordable eyewear solutions. The ads were conceptualised by Tanmay Bhat, Paneer Chadha, Devaiah Bopanna, Deep Joshi, and Vishal Dayama.
In the realm of advertisements, Johar consistently presents his authentic self rather than playing a character. This is evident in his campaigns for brands such as Godrej Expert, MyGlamm, The Sleep Company, and Knorr India, where he remains true to his persona.