Kinder Joy launches limited edition licenses of Hot Wheels and Barbie toys

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
For the very first time, the brand has introduced larger sized toys.
Kinder Joy, the confectionery brand from the house of Ferrero, a manufacturers of sweet-packaged products is all set to add further excitement and smiles to consumers with the launch of its all-new limited edition licenses of Hot Wheels and Barbie toys. Now Kinder Joy will include exciting surprises from Hot Wheels and Barbie collections.
To make the unboxing experience more exciting, Kinder Joy has introduced new packaging depicting Barbie and Hot Wheels characters on individual packs. This will facilitate informed purchase decisions. Additionally, with this launch, Kinder Joy has for the very first time introduced larger sized toys, thereby providing more excitement in each pack.
Defining entire generations for its high-speed excitement and iconic designs, each blue Kinder Joy will include the iconic Hot Wheels toy cars thereby reigniting the spirit of toy car racing again. The most loved Barbie collection will be found in the pink Kinder Joy.
Kinder Joy has released a new digital film to promote the new collection. The film showcases a mother who surprises her kids with the all-new Kinder Joy, while they excitedly unwrap their favourite Barbie and Hot Wheels toys. It captures the true essence of the happines that Kinder Joy and its toys brings to consumers. The film conveys the key message: “Ab har Kinder Joy ke saath do naye toy collection, Barbie aur Hot Wheels.”
Commenting on the launch, Amedeo Aragona, regional marketing head at Kinder, said, "Based on market research, we are delighted to bring two world-renowned Mattel licensed characters to India as part of the Kinder Joy experience. Barbie and Hot wheels resonates with all age groups, and our increase in the toys size will definitely make it a collectors item. Also feature big and high-quality designs will surely delight consumers.”