KitKat revamps break time with Queen’s ‘I Want to Break Free’ in latest ad campaign

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The ad shows Ayushmann Khurrana taking a real break.
Nestle's KitKat has revamped the 'break' theme in its latest ad featuring Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana. The ad captures the chaos of modern work life where Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana takes center stage, showcasing the ultimate remedy for a hectic day - a KitKat bar.
The ad, produced by Early Man Film and conceptualised by VML, features Khurrana as an overworked professional desperately seeking a moment of peace.
As he steps outside for a brief respite, his relaxation is immediately interrupted by a flood of notifications from his colleague, father, friend, music group, and even a delivery executive asking for OTP. The relentless barrage of messages serves as a reminder of the constant connectivity in today’s digital age.
Khurrana sets aside his smartphone, reaches for a KitKat, and enjoys a well-deserved break, with background music set to the beats of 90s rock band Queen's iconic I Want to Break Free.
The ad’s central message, Break Pe Sirf KitKat Break, emphasises the value of taking a genuine pause from the digital noise to savour a simple pleasure. The campaign aims to resonate with viewers who experience similar digital overload and seek solace in small, indulgent moments.