KJO's Tyaani Jewellery showcases his unique flair in latest campaign

In the recent advertising campaign for his jewellery brand, Tyaani, Karan Johar shines in a stunning self-portrait by staying true to himself and refraining from portraying a scripted character, which brings his signature style to the forefront.

In the spot, Johar is seen admiring the jewellery collection of a bridal couple and playfully complimenting the bride with, "What a Jumka!"— a reference to her song "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani," which was produced by Johar's own company, Dharma Productions.

Johar adds a touch of levity by praising the bride's bangles while singing a line from 'Bole Chudiyaan', a classic song in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, another film made by Dharma Productions.

In a hilarious turn of events, Johar unexpectedly shows up on the couple's first night together, banging on the door and exclaiming, "Hey, it's me!"—a term he frequently uses on his Instagram accounts.

Since the bride's jewellery is his favourite, he jokes that the groom should be careful when removing it. As the campaign comes to a close, Johar playsfully says, "Heerey ki qadar toh Johar ko hoti hai," making a reference to his surname and his skill as a jeweller.

Growth and celebrity endorsements

Tyaani Jewellery, an offline jewellery store that Johar started in May 2022 in Borivali, Mumbai, has since expanded to other cities in India, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, Chandigarh, and Pune, because to its rapid growth.

The brand specialises in uncut diamond jewellery, offering a range of necklaces, earrings, bangles, and more. Its website features prominent celebrities such as Jhanvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene, and Kriti Sanon modelling Tyaani’s latest collection.

In contrast to many celebrity endorsements where stars adopt characters to bridge the gap between their high-profile lives and the audience, Johar has consistently embraced his real-life persona in his ads. From Lenskart to Knorr Soups, Tata Cliq to KFC, he has remained unapologetically himself on screen.

With an estimated net worth of Rs 1,400 crore according to the 2024 Hurun India Rich List, Karan Johar continues to extend his influence both in entertainment and business with Tyaani Jewellery as a rising star in the luxury market.