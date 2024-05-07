KL Rahul experiences 'Undie-pendence' in men’s loungewear brand XYXX's latest campaign

Commenting on the new brand film, Petal Gangurde- chief of brand and culture, XYXX says, “Your choice of underwear pretty much sets the tone for your entire day. It is a pity that most men in India even today continue to wear ill-fitting, uncomfortable basic cotton underwear. We had to make men sit up and take notice of how their current underwear makes them feel - stuck and shackled and that led us to this incredibly rich space of ‘Undie-pendence’. The one constant consumer feedback we have received over the years is that once someone wore an XYXX TENCEL Modal Micro-made undewear, they were never going back to their previous brand and with this campaign we want men to break free from We want every man to experience that superlative difference and to truly feel unparalleled comfort and undie-pendence."