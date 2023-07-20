Škoda Auto India launches a new marketing campaign “Make every KM count”

The new marketing campaign encapsulates the ethos of Indian traditions and also the growing aspirations of ‘new India’.
Škoda Auto India announced its new brand philosophy - “Let’s Explore”, with a high impact marketing campaign, “Make every KM count”. This development is part of the company’s larger brand strategy that began in 2022 with the unveiling of the Vision 7S design study and announcement of the new logo. The transformation was to encapsulate the transition into a rapidly changing world and customer aspirations ably captured in the new logo and lettering.
Speaking on the new campaign, Petr Šolc, brand director, Škoda Auto India, said: “The automotive sphere in India and the world is going through a massive transformation. Our brand has always had human touch and customer orientation as an integral part of our DNA. This enables us to understand the ever-evolving needs and meet aspirations of our customers. ‘Make every KM count’ reflects this spirit of our cars and our customers who equate numbers in the odometers not as kilometres, but as clocking of journeys and experiences.”
The brand’s new philosophy “Let’s Explore” has been released globally in more than 50 markets. India is a pivotal market for Škoda and this campaign is tailor-made to fit the modern Indian customer mind-set and their evolving ambitions. The customer-centric narrative reflects Škoda customers’ love to explore places, encounter new cultures, and curiosity for adventures. The all-new, 360-degree multimedia campaign with innovations spread across the channels focuses on a contemporary audience that pursues their passion to explore their world.