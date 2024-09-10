Škoda Auto India's ‘Live The Thrill’ campaign awakens the adventurer in every automobile enthusiast

Speaking of the campaign launch, Punit Bhatt, marketing communications lead, Škoda Auto India, said, “The Monte Carlo badge has a strong connect with customers, reflecting the spirit of sport and victory. This is part of our strategy to grow the Škoda brand in India. As we grow our Škoda family in the country, with our Live The Thrill campaign, we look forward to establishing a deeply resonant narrative that speaks to customers with a refined sense of thrill looking for unique, subtle and sporty aesthetics.”