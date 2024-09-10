Škoda Auto India's ‘Live The Thrill’ campaign awakens the adventurer in every automobile enthusiast

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Škoda Auto India has unveiled its new campaign, Live The Thrill, showing the brand’s newly launched, exclusive sporting range.
Škoda’s history with Monte Carlo rally dates back more than a century – this year marking the 112th anniversary since the company's debut at the Rallye Monte Carlo.
In a nod to its sporting DNA and a move to enhance value and choice quotient for its discerning customer base in India, the brand has launched the all-new Monte Carlo and Sportline range.
The campaign’s premise evokes a sense of youthful wanderlust in every automobile enthusiast. Set to the iconic pop-culture hit, Jawaani Jaaneman, the film takes audiences on a drive.
In partnership with PHD Media – part of Omnicom Media Group India (OMG India), the launch will be promoted with a 360-degree campaign across multiple channels, including digital, social media and others.
The media mix has been strategically chosen to align with the youthful, sporty tone of the campaign, ensuring maximum impact and reach to target consumers.
Speaking of the campaign launch, Punit Bhatt, marketing communications lead, Škoda Auto India, said, “The Monte Carlo badge has a strong connect with customers, reflecting the spirit of sport and victory. This is part of our strategy to grow the Škoda brand in India. As we grow our Škoda family in the country, with our Live The Thrill campaign, we look forward to establishing a deeply resonant narrative that speaks to customers with a refined sense of thrill looking for unique, subtle and sporty aesthetics.”
Monaz Todywalla, CEO of PHD India, added, “Škoda is a name that is synonymous with the spirit of exploration and adventure in India. As the iconic brand accelerates its presence in the market, we’re focused on fuelling deeper connections with its target audience—spotlighting both its 112-year sporting legacy and the vibrant spirit of youth it represents for its customers through the campaign.”