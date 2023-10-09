Kohler’s latest campaign inspires consumers to redefine bath space

Commenting on the brand films Vishal Chadha, managing director - K&B, India and South Asia said, “At Kohler, we believe that our home serves as a canvas for self-expression. With the release of the brand films ahead of the festive season, we extend an invitation to our consumers to curate spaces that resonate with their essence and personality and, in turn, inspire their social circle.” He further added, “Kohler is dedicated to offering innovation driven by deep consumer understanding and executed with design excellence. With the three campaign films, the brand elevates itself to new heights by introducing industry-first products. These brand films stand as a tribute to self-expression, a jubilation of cutting-edge technology and a testament to holistic wellness.”