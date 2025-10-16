Konica Minolta’s new campaign promotes tech-driven festive efficiency

Konica Minolta, a global name in printing and imaging technology, has rolled out its new digital campaign ‘Celebrate Possibilities with Konica Minolta’ to mark the festive season. The campaign focuses on how technology can empower businesses to meet festive demands with creativity, efficiency, and precision.

As India gears up for Diwali, the campaign highlights the crucial role of businesses in ensuring timely and quality deliveries. Through this initiative, Konica Minolta showcases how its digital printing and packaging solutions help brands create personalized experiences — from custom festive prints and packaging to advanced conferencing solutions.

Mr. Katsuhisa Asari, managing director, Konica Minolta Business Solutions India, said: “Festivals are a time for new beginnings and prospects. Our digital campaign ‘Celebrate Possibilities with Konica Minolta’ embodies this spirit and demonstrates how Konica Minolta empowers businesses to achieve creativity, efficiency, and excellence even during the busiest periods. We are committed to assisting our customers turn every moment into a success story through innovation and technology.”

Launched across digital and social media platforms, the campaign reflects the brand’s vision of merging technology with human creativity. It positions Konica Minolta as a partner that helps enterprises — large and small — perform at their best during the high-demand festive season.

With ‘Celebrate Possibilities’, the company aims to reinforce its identity as more than a technology provider — one that enables innovation, efficiency, and meaningful connections for businesses across industries.