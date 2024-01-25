Kopiko associates with MS Dhoni for its new campaign

It will also roll out the ‘Captain Cool’ edition packs in the market.
Kopiko, a coffee candy, has unveiled a TVC as part of the ‘Kopiko Chaba’ campaign. The campaign features MS Dhoni just a month after the official announcement of new brand ambassador of Kopiko.
Sharing his excitement, MS Dhoni remarked, "I am genuinely thrilled for the launch of the ‘Kopiko Chaba’ campaign. This campaign not only celebrates the authentic coffee taste for which Kopiko is known around the world but also the delight that it brings into our lives.”
Sonal Dabral, founder, Tribha and the creative mind behind the film, shared, "The ‘Kopiko Chaba’ campaign promises to showcase humour, drama and the refreshing transformation Kopiko brings in every bite, with MSD starring in never-seen-before avatars.”
Achyut Kasireddy, MD, Mayora India, states, "This film is a pure celebration of Kopiko's originality, which gives it a unique taste. Our collaboration with MS Dhoni underscores the values of leadership, authenticity, and delight, which are common between him and Kopiko. We are excited to present a campaign that resonates with our audience, offering an unparalleled blend of taste and joy."
The TVC has been released on January 23, 2024. In addition to TV broadcast, the film will also be promoted across various social media platforms and OTT channels. Apart from media, Kopiko will also roll out the ‘Captain Cool’ edition packs in the market showcasing MS Dhoni’s on-screen avatars in the campaign.