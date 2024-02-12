Kopiko Candy's Valentine's week campaign strikes cupid's arrow with MS Dhoni

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The campaign has been conceptualised by Tribha.
Kopiko, the coffee candy,has unveiled its new creative featuring cricket legend MS Dhoni. The TV commercial, set against the backdrop of a festive carnival, introduces a captivating love story intertwined with the irresistible charm of Kopiko.
The execution of the ad captures the transformative power of real coffee - it perks you up and sparks instant ideas for smart solutions to tricky situations. It ignites creativity and leads to a delightful 'Eureka' moment that resolves a romantic dilemma.
MS Dhoni expressed his enthusiasm about the launch of this creative, stating, "This is the second TV commercial of the campaign, and I am truly excited about the creative concept of 'Kopiko Chaba, Idea Jagaa,' as it offers an interesting perspective on the unique benefits of Kopiko. I am confident that my fans, as well as Kopiko's, will appreciate my new avatar in this film."
Achyut Kasireddy, the managing director of Mayora India, remarked, "Kopiko’s signature coffee taste lies at the heart of this campaign, weaving a tale of innocence, confusion, redemption, and love. We couldn't be more thrilled to share it with the world, especially during the vibrant Valentine's week. Kopiko is more than a delight for the taste buds; it's a cherished companion in the journey of love and inspiration, igniting ideas that sweeten life's moments."
Sonal Dabral, founder of Tribha, who has conceptualised this creative, mentions, “Our first creative of the Kopiko ‘Chaba’ campaign focused on the benefit of ‘keeping you awake’. This new creative is its natural succession since it highlights the benefit of ‘inspiring new ideas’ once you are fully energised.”