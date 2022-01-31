Kopiko repositions itself from “wake me up” candy to “coffe-licious”

From being functional, it now wants to become a coffee delicacy with endorsers Alia Bhat and Dulquer Salmaan.
Kopiko, the coffee candy from the Indonesian Mayora Group, breaks away from its long-held identity of an alarm bell or wake me up candy courtesy of the coffee. It is now, thanks to endorsers Alia Bhat and Dulquer Salmaan, "Coffee-licious".
The campaign is conceptualised by the Mumbai based creative boutique agency – cutthecrap and is produced by Dharma 2.0 and directed by Abhishek Varman.
Jagdish Acharya, founder-creative head of the ad agency cutthecrap, says, “The thought behind the campaign is not to treat Kopiko as a candy but as a morsel of delicacy. The creative idea came from the product itself - the two colours of Kopiko. Coffee-licious sums up the new positioning.”
Achyut Kasireddy, Managing Director of Mayora India, said, “Kopiko has real coffee and milk which makes it so delicious that Kopiko fans have started calling it ‘Coffee-licious’. Coffee-licious stands for life full of Optimism, Passion and Staying on top of your game. Our consumers, mostly young adults, love hanging out with friends and Kopiko helps them live life to the fullest. Our choice of brand ambassadors, Superstars Alia Bhatt and Dulquer Salmaan, also embodies the core of Coffee-licious Kopiko.”
The launch will be supported through a 360-degree campaign on TV, digital and on-ground activation.