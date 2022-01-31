Kopiko repositions itself from “wake me up” candy to “coffe-licious”

Achyut Kasireddy, Managing Director of Mayora India, said, “Kopiko has real coffee and milk which makes it so delicious that Kopiko fans have started calling it ‘Coffee-licious’. Coffee-licious stands for life full of Optimism, Passion and Staying on top of your game. Our consumers, mostly young adults, love hanging out with friends and Kopiko helps them live life to the fullest. Our choice of brand ambassadors, Superstars Alia Bhatt and Dulquer Salmaan, also embodies the core of Coffee-licious Kopiko.”