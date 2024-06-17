Korean beauty brand Etude onboards Palak Tiwari as its first Indian brand ambassador

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The brand empowers consumers to explore their creativity and express their unique personalities through their beauty choices.
Etude, a leading Korean beauty brand known for its trendy and colorful aesthetics, announces actress Palak Tiwari as its first brand ambassador in India. Etude's extensive range of makeup and skincare products goes beyond functionality, offering a fusion of cutting-edge technology and eye-catching packaging. Etude empowers consumers to explore their creativity and express their unique personalities through their beauty choices.
Palak, a rising star in the Indian entertainment industry, brings her charm, grace, and magnetic presence to the forefront, embodying Etude's spirit of empowerment and individuality. It's like turning to a new page in a storybook. Etude is ready to start something fresh and exciting with Palak on board.
"I'm thrilled to become a brand ambassador for Etude. Being part of a brand that empowers people to embrace their uniqueness is incredibly exciting, and I can't wait to embark on this journey with Etude. I absolutely adore Etude's Water Tints & Fixing Tints! They're my go-to because of their versatility. Not only do they add a pop of color to my lips, but I also love using them as blush and even eyeshadow for a coordinated look," says Palak Tiwari.
"Etude is doing exceptionally well in the Indian market. Etude, a popular K-beauty brand, particularly resonates with Gen Z due to its youthful, vibrant, and cute packaging. Welcoming Palak Tiwari as Etude's Brand Ambassador reflects our commitment to connecting with our target audience. Palak's youthful energy and relatable persona make her a perfect fit for representing Etude's Gen Z-centric image in India. We believe her endorsement will further enhance the brand's appeal and visibility among Indian consumers, especially the younger demographic," added Paul Lee, managing director and country head of Amorepacific India.
Mini Sood Banerjee, marketing head and assistant director, Amorepacific India said, "Etude's decision to choose an Indian Brand Ambassador reflects our commitment to connecting with the diverse Indian consumer base. We are incredibly excited to have Palak Tiwari join the Etude family as our brand ambassador in India. We can't wait to see Palak Tiwari bring Etude's fun and creative spirit to life."
‘’Palak's endorsement can help Etude penetrate new demographics and increase brand awareness among Indian consumers. We believe she will inspire our customers to explore and express their unique beauty," said Joel Ju Hyeon Park, brand manager at Etude India.
The brand is widely available on popular e-commerce websites such as Nykaa, Tira, Amazon, Myntra, Maccaron and Boddess.