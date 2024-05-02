Korean beauty brand Laneige onboards Sara Tendulkar as brand ambassador

Sara Tendulkar, brand ambassador, Laneige India, commented, “I am thrilled to be part of Laneige's family. As someone with a biomedical background that makes way for a keen understanding of quality as well as a personal passion for skincare, I admire the brand's commitment to innovation and have been using their products for quite a while. It brings me immense excitement and humility to partner with Laneige, as their core belief in the radiance of each person's unique individuality resonates deeply with me."