Kotak Life Insurance's Mother's Day campaign honours all moms

The film showcases children expressing love and appreciation for their mothers through tender gestures, acknowledging their tireless efforts.
Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company Limited ( aka Kotak Life) has launched a digital film acknowledging the essence of a mother’s love, support, and motivation in life.
The film expresses gratitude in a sweet and humble manner to all mothers, acknowledging that there is no perfect way to appreciate everything they do in their children's everyday lives.
Ashish Nair, chief marketing officer and head – customer value management, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance, said, “This film is our heartfelt tribute to all mothers, celebrating their extraordinary dedication & unparalleled support in nurturing children. Their unwavering commitment resonates deeply with our brand ethos of 'Hum Hain… Hamesha' as we take pride in being there for our customers, assuring support at every juncture of their life's journey”.
Through emotive storytelling, the film captures tender moments where children acknowledge their mothers' tireless efforts by expressing small acts of affection for them.