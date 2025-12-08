Kotak Life reframes retirement in latest campaign with Rajkummar Rao

Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance has introduced a new communications campaign that reframes retirement as a stage of renewal rather than a point of conclusion. Developed with Wondrlab, the campaign positions retirement as a phase marked by reinvention, fresh purpose and long-term planning.

The narrative seeks to shift away from traditional portrayals of retirement as a period of slowing down. Instead, the film highlights it as an opportunity to pursue interests that may have been deferred and to re-examine personal aspirations. The message is directed particularly at Indians likely to retire over the coming decade, underscoring the need for early financial preparation.

Ashish Nair, CMO and head – Customer Value Management and Health Tech, Kotak Life, said: “Retirement is no longer about slowing down; it’s about moving forward with confidence and renewed purpose. Our film captures that pivotal moment in life when achievements feel complete, yet a deeper purpose calls. At Kotak Life, we are committed to empowering Indians to embrace this reinvention with life insurance benefits & financial security; and the confidence to live their next chapter to the fullest.”

The film features actor Rajkummar Rao portraying a character navigating the restlessness that often accompanies mid-career or mid-life reflection. The story centres on a moment of internal questioning—between familiar routines and the prospect of new direction.

Hemant Shringy, chief creative officer & managing partner, Wondrlab, said: “Kotak Life is a brand that’s truly keeping up with the times. When India’s ideas, hopes, dreams, aspirations, even retirement age and life expectancies are changing, Kotak Life is evolving the idea of retirement itself: from Retirement to Reinvention… Rajkumar’s subtle, nuanced performance makes the narrative authentic and lived-in.”

The campaign will run across multiple platforms as part of the brand’s broader outreach strategy.