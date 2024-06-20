Kotak MF’s 'Sapno Ko Skip Nahi SIP Karo' campaign aims to build an emotional connection with viewers

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
It's supported by a microsite that aims to provide consumers with calculators and information to help them plan their dreams.
We all know that SIPs (Systematic Investment Plans) have taken India by storm. Today, we have more than 8 crore active SIPs, a testament to their growing popularity. However, when we delve deeper, we find that many people stop their SIPs prematurely due to market fluctuations. This often happens because their investment decisions are driven by short-term profit goals rather than an emotional connection.
In conversations with people, we discovered that many juggle multiple dreams—owning a car, a foreign trip, securing their child's future, early retirement, or a new house. Unfortunately, due to financial constraints, some dreams get skipped.
There’s also a significant number of potential investors hesitant to start SIPs, perceiving them as risky. Just consider this: there are more than 25 crore automobile owners in India, yet only about 4.5 crore individuals invest in mutual funds.
With these insights, we’ve launched a campaign that builds an emotional connection and encourages long-term investment. We aim to help people invest more and stay invested longer, even convincing those on the fence to start investing for their dreams.
Our campaign, 'Sapno Ko Skip Nahi SIP Karo' transforms the idea of investing for short-term profits into making emotional investments aimed at realising long-term dreams rather than skipping them.
They have created three films addressing different walks of life to make this message relatable. These films will be showcased across digital, TV, outdoor, and social media platforms.
We invite you to watch these films and embrace the concept of 'Sapno Ko Skip Nahi SIP Karo'. Start believing in your dreams and start SIPs with the aim of achieving them.
Message from Nilesh Shah, MD, Kotak Mahindra AMC, on 'Sapno ko Skip Nahin, SIP Karo' -