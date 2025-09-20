Kotak Mutual Fund's new ad campaign warns against gambling and promotes SIP

Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Ltd. (Kotak Mutual Fund) has launched a nationwide campaign titled "SIP Karo, Naya Future Start Karo" (Start SIP, Start a New Future). The initiative aims to address the issue of quick money addiction, which has led many to lose their savings through risky schemes. The campaign highlights the dangers of following fake social media groups and tipsters, as well as engaging in gambling or lotteries, behaviours that have financially harmed numerous families. By contrasting these habits with the benefits of a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP), Kotak Mutual Fund encourages investors to embrace disciplined wealth creation and secure their family's future.

The campaign positions SIP as a strategic method for building long-term wealth patiently. It is designed to motivate a broad audience, including working professionals, small business owners, and young investors, to choose SIPs instead of chasing quick-profit schemes that have cost many their life savings.

Kotak Mutual Fund is using a multi-channel approach, including TV, print, digital, and on-ground investor programs, to spread its message. The core idea is that genuine financial growth comes from steady, disciplined investing, not from risky, short-term thrills.

Nilesh Shah, Managing Director of Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Ltd., said, “In today’s investment landscape, the temptation of rapid gains has seen more individuals exposed to gambling, speculative trading by following fake tips on social media, and lotteries that drain wealth and undermine financial stability. We see SIP as a reliable counter to this trend—it’s a discipline that helps in building wealth over time. Our campaign is about empowering families to choose financial strength and stability over quick money addiction platforms. SIP is not just an investment choice; it’s a disciplined way of wealth creation for the future.”

Kinjal Shah, Head of Marketing, Digital Business & Analytics, Kotak Mahindra AMC, highlights, “This campaign was born from our interactions with real people, stories where quick money addiction left lasting scars, washing away savings and endangering families’ futures. We realised this challenge is not just financial, but emotional and real. At Kotak, we believe addressing this issue is urgent. Through our campaign, we call on everyone to leave behind quick money habits and turn to disciplined investing in SIPs. It’s not just a marketing responsibility; it’s about creating genuine change and helping every family secure a better tomorrow.”