Kotak pulls down its new 811 campaign after Tanmay Bhat’s decade-old tweets rile netizens

The creator’s tweets on Ganesha were dug up and used to criticise the bank.
Kotak Bank has pulled down its new 811 campaign starring creators Tanmay Bhat and Samay Raina after the former’s decade-old tweets on Ganesha were dug up and used to criticise the bank.
“We, at Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. do not support or endorse the views of actors made in their personal capacity that harm or offend any individual or group. We have withdrawn the campaign,” tweeted the Kotak 811 account distancing itself from the criticism.
A screenshot of four tweets from 2013 shared by Shefali Vaidya led the criticism against Kotak Bank with tweeters claiming they will give up the bank’s services.
Only last year, in October, AU bank took down its campaign starring actors Aamir Khan and Kiara Advani after netizens complained it hurt their religious religious sentiments.