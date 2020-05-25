Kotak’s Saavdhan and Vishram have lessons for the new normal

Kotak Mahindra Bank’s new musical ad film features Saavdhan Sing and Vishram Sing. The duo conveys the importance of slowing down, exercising restraint and learning from the COVID-19 crisis.
“O jazbati Bhaarat waasi, mann ki lagaam ko aaj tu kass le… tere charan kamal kaabu mein rakh le,” go the lyrics of a rather light-hearted song that conveys the importance of slowing down, exercising restraint and learning from this crisis. The song on animated video is and ad film for Kotak Mahindra Bank. Saavdhan Sing and Vishram Sing, the central characters of the film ask Indians to take a pause, slow down and pay attention to nature’s signals.
The song and video has been composed by music composer and producer Ram Sampath, while it was written and sung by three-time National Award winning lyricist-actor Swanand Kirkire. The video has been conceptualised by Cartwheel Creative Consultancy and the animation has been designed by Plankton Collective.
Karthi Marshan, president and chief marketing officer, Kotak Mahindra Group, said, “As we get ready to restart life in the new normal, our natural instinct is to resume from where we left off and revert to the way we lived our lives before the lockdown. That is likely to be very unsafe not just for us, but also our kith and kin, as well as the community at large. Through this charming and cheerful song, Kotak is sharing the message that all of us must get wiser from our learnings, and continue practicing social distancing and all the safety norms that kept us safe and alive during the lockdown. Our aim is to spread positivity and convey that while things are tough, by staying together, taking care of oneself and each other, we can overcome mankind’s biggest crisis.”