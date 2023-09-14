Kurkure unveils TVC with Sara Ali Khan for the newly launched Kurkure Chaat Fills

The “Maal Andar Hai” TVC highlights the immersive multi-textural experience of Kurkure’s latest launch, Kurkure Chaat Fills.
Kurkure, one of India’s most loved snack brands, has launched a new TVC campaign to introduce its new offering, Kurkure Chaat Fills. Titled “Maal Andar Hai”, the TVC takes consumers on a 'chatpata' journey that stars Bollywood celebrity and brand ambassador, Sara Ali Khan. The TVC is Sara’s first television debut as the newest member of the Kurkure family.
Inspired by the vibrant and diverse flavours of Indian street food, Kurkure Chaat Fills comes with a centre filling in two flavours, Papdi Chaat Twist and Bhel Chutney Twist. Kurkure Chaat Fills combines the essence of chaat in a convenient, ready-to-eat format, providing consumers with a delicious and multi-textural snacking experience.
The TVC features Sara Ali Khan in an entirely new and unexpected role – as the sinister leader of a gang of misfits. Set inside an abandoned warehouse, we are introduced to one of her informants, Guddu, who claims to possess crucial information about the elusive "maal" hidden inside a cupboard. Initially sceptical of Guddu and his intel, Sara demands that the cupboard be opened. To her surprise, it reveals a packet of Kurkure Chaat Fills. Believing this to be another one of Guddu's failures, she prepares to pull the trigger. However, her demeanour quickly changes when she takes a bite of Kurkure Chaat Fills and is captivated by its flavourful filling. In this moment, Guddu's life is spared, and Sara exclaims, "maal to je ke andar hai!"
Sharing her thoughts on the campaign, Sara Ali Khan said, “There’s so much that I love about the brand and its latest offering. Chaat isn’t just close to my heart but has captured the hearts of millions with its regional specialties, unique flavours and diverse ingredients. With Kurkure Chaat Fills, the brand has taken our love for street food and transformed it into an exciting savoury filled salty snack! I hope everyone enjoys the TVC film, and more importantly, the chatpata new Kurkure Chaat Fills!”
Speaking on the campaign, Aastha Bhasin, Category Lead, Kurkure, at PepsiCo India said, “With Kurkure Chaat Fills, we have brought the authentic essence of Indian street food by infusing our global technology to the local palates. We have carved out a new product format that responds to the growing consumer demand for chaat-flavoured snacks. The combination of its crispy outer layer and burst of chaat flavours inside have inspired our unique “Maal Andar Hai” proposition. Our latest TVC featuring Bollywood ambassador, Sara Ali Khan, stays true to our humorous and chatpata andaz, and captures the essence of our newest offering perfectly. We are confident that our consumers will enjoy the film and our all-new Kurkure Chaat Fills, that is sure to satisfy their chatpata cravings!”
Vikram Pandey (Spiky), National Creative Director, Leo Burnett said, “When we started working on this campaign, we had a breakthrough moment when one of the team members came up with the line ‘Asli Maal Andar Hai’. A perfect way to highlight the distinctive new feature of the latest offering from Kurkure – a flavourful filling inside the Kurkure pellet. And keeping with the light-hearted quirky tonality that is associated with the brand, our film exemplifies this concept literally.”
Kurkure Chaat Fills comes with paste-like fillings inside to complement the different chaat flavour profiles - Papdi Chaat Twist and Bhel Chutney Twist. Kurkure Chaat Fills is available at Rs 10 and Rs 20 across all leading retail and e-commerce platforms in India.
With the new launch, Kurkure now offers 14 variants, including Kurkure Sizzlin’ Hot, Kurkure Playz Puffcorn, Kurkure Playz Puff Masala Munch, Kurkure Masala Munch, Kurkure Green Chutney Style, Kurkure Solid Masti etc., providing a wide range of snacking options to the consumers.