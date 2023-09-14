Kurkure unveils TVC with Sara Ali Khan for the newly launched Kurkure Chaat Fills

The TVC features Sara Ali Khan in an entirely new and unexpected role – as the sinister leader of a gang of misfits. Set inside an abandoned warehouse, we are introduced to one of her informants, Guddu, who claims to possess crucial information about the elusive "maal" hidden inside a cupboard. Initially sceptical of Guddu and his intel, Sara demands that the cupboard be opened. To her surprise, it reveals a packet of Kurkure Chaat Fills. Believing this to be another one of Guddu's failures, she prepares to pull the trigger. However, her demeanour quickly changes when she takes a bite of Kurkure Chaat Fills and is captivated by its flavourful filling. In this moment, Guddu's life is spared, and Sara exclaims, "maal to je ke andar hai!"