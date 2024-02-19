Kurkure’s campaign #ChatpateSeSabPatein normalises work-life balance with Sara Ali Khan

Aastha Bhasin, category lead, Kurkure, PepsiCo India, said, “Kurkure, India’s cherished snack brand, has woven itself into the fabric of India households through its quirky taglines and compelling narratives over the years. As a brand that strives on its close connection with its consumers, we realised the challenges that come with conformism and a fast-paced hustle culture. Backed by this very insight, we’re thrilled to introduce our fresh positioning - ‘Chatpate Se Sab Patein’. Infused with a dash of humour and cheek, this positioning encourages individuals to liberate themselves from the shackles of conformity and embrace a balanced life. Rooted in Kurkure's creative essence, our campaign film, starring Sara, masterfully captures the heart of this narrative. She not only impeccably embodies the protagonist's role but also infuses authenticity and relatability into the storyline, staying true to Kurkure's distinctive and flavorful identity.”